Bladnoch Distillery expands senior leadership team

Bladnoch Distillery has appointed a new leadership team to help accelerate its global growth.

Owner, David Prior, has strategically assembled the team led by Glen Gribbon as CEO, to navigate Bladnoch through its next phase of growth.

"It’s a privilege to work alongside Dr. Nick Savage again. I think we both see in this brand some of the same magic that sat behind the success of The Macallan, in particular a commitment to exceptional casks,” said Gribbon.

The move marks a pivotal moment in Bladnoch's history, allowing Prior to maintain a close connection while transitioning away from day-to-day operations.

Gribbon brings an established career to his new role at Bladnoch, marked by his achievements in the world of whisky, also reuniting with Dr. Savage, with whom he worked at The Macallan during Savage’s time as master distiller.

The transition also strengthens Bladnoch's commercial and marketing capabilities with the addition of three industry experts.

David Pattison, previously managing director, Edrington Taiwan, will be supporting Bladnoch in the APAC region. Jonathan Owen will take the role of commercial director for EMEA and Americas, and Allison Renfrew has joined as Bladnoch’s marketing manager.