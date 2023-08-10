cierto

Elevated Spirits Company appoints senior leadership team

10 August, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

The Elevated Spirits Company, producer of the Cierto Tequila portfolio, has announced the appointment of its senior leadership team.

The team of seasoned industry executives, with decades of collective experience, is led by Ami-Lynn Bakshi as CEO. 

On the appointment, Bakshi said: “I can’t wait to leverage my experience, relationships and passion for brand-building to drive the continued growth and success of Cierto in the years ahead.”

A 28-year spirits industry veteran, Bakshi is Diageo alumna, having worked as vice president of marketing for tequila and as vice president of innovation for North America, leading the development and delivery of Diageo’s multi-year innovation platform. 

Rounding out the team are other industry veterans Jim Ruane as chief growth officer, Laurence Wolfe as COO, Neal Simons as CFO, Tony Spinelli as head of sales, Richard Booth as head of distribution and Ken Ruff as head of strategic accounts, on-premise.

Todd Chaffee, chairman and co-founder of Elevated Spirits, said: “With the appointment of Ami-Lynn and the rest of the senior leadership team, we have assembled a remarkably talented group of seasoned experts to drive the growth of Cierto in the years ahead.”

