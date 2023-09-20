Tito's vodka

Tito’s appoints new European distributors

20 September, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Tito’s Handmade Vodka has announced the appointment of new distributors in nine markets in Slovakia and the Balkans.

In Slovakia the brand has appointed Bratislava-based KOFT. In Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Serbia, and Montenegro, Ljubljana-based G3 Spirits Group has been appointed, for North Macedonia, Skopje-based AWT International, in Moldova, Chisinau-based UB FB Trade Group LTD and in Albania, Tirana-based Interlogistic SH.P.K.

John McDonnell, managing director, international, at Tito’s, said: “We’re excited to introduce America’s original craft vodka to bartenders, retailers, and consumers in Slovakia and the Balkans, a vibrant and growing region for premium vodka.”

KOFT carries a portfolio of 36 premium imported spirits and wine brands, including Woodford Reserve and Bombay Sapphire.

In the Balkans, G3 Spirits Group operates locally managed distributor entities in five domestic markets, representing a portfolio that includes spirits, sparkling wines and soft drinks.

AWT International in North Macedonia represents Brown-Forman, Jagermeister, William Grant & Sons, while UB FB Trade Group in Moldova distributes imported spirits, wines, beer and more. Interlogistic SH.P.K. in Albania specialises in a variety of categories including spirits and wine.

