Bushmills launches two whiskeys as part of Original Cask series

Bushmills Irish Whiskey has released two new products as part of its Original Cask series which combine finished single malts with triple distilled grain whiskey.

The Caribbean Rum Cask Finish and the American Oak Cask Finish are the latest innovations of master blender, Helen Mulholland with more iterations expected to be added in the future.

The casks used to age the single malt component of the Caribbean Rum Cask Finish have previously held rum for a minimum of seven years while for the American Oak Cask Finish they are double charred American Oak barrels from the Kelvin Cooperage in Louisville, Kentucky.

The cask-finished single malts are later blended with Bushmills triple distilled grain whiskey.

“The launch of the Bushmills Original Cask Finish range is an exciting and innovative move for Bushmills Irish Whiskey,” said Mulholland. “The Original Cask Finish series adds an extra dimension to our acclaimed Bushmills Original. The series offers an accessible introduction into the world of Bushmills by finishing our signature single malt in unique barrels for new flavour experiences.

“As the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery, The Old Bushmills Distillery is a special place with a long and rich history where we have warehouses bursting with unique casks, ageing exquisite whiskey.

“I’m immensely proud of the Bushmills Original Cask Finish range and we’re very excited to bring our latest innovations to new and discerning whiskey drinkers around the world.”

The Bushmills Caribbean Rum Cask Finish was launched in Ireland on the 15 April this year while the whole range will roll out across global markets from May 2021.

Both whiskies have been bottled at 40% abv and are priced at €30 / £24 for 700ml.