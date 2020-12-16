Amstel trains focus on China

16 December, 2020
By Martin Green

Heineken has unveiled plans to make Amstel one of the bestselling beer brands in the Chinese market.

The lager brand has only just launched in China, but Heineken believes it will become one of the brand’s top markets in the next three years.

The brewer tweaked the recipe to match the more sessionable beer profile that is popular in China.

Malgorzata Lubelska, senior director for international brands, said: “Amstel is one of the fastest-growing global beer brands and this entry into China marks a significant step in Amstel’s history.

“Together with China Resources Beer, our strategic partner in China, we are positioning Amstel as a lead beer within the accessible premium category, which represents the largest segment of China’s premium beer market.”

