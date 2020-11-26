Captain Tom launches charity gin

26 November, 2020
By Martin Green

British national treasure Captain Sir Tom Moore has teamed up with Otterbeck Distillery in Yorkshire to launch a gin.

Captain Tom is a 100-year-old World War II veteran who became famous for his fundraising efforts when the Covid-19 pandemic swept the UK in the spring.

He aimed to complete 100 laps of his garden, with the help of a walking frame, in order to raise money for the NHS, and he ended up receiving almost £40 million in donations.

He has had a number one charity single in partnership with Michael Ball, and now he has branched out into the gin industry.

Captain Sir Tom London Dry Gin is a 40% abv gin retailing for £35.95 for 70cl. All proceeds go to The Captain Tom Foundation, which supports The Royal British Legion, Mind and other charities.

Nicola Lampkin, Founder, Otterbeck Distillery, said: “It is an amazing privilege to be working with Captain Sir Tom and his foundation which supports some incredible charities; We’re delighted to be able to do our bit to help support such worthwhile causes. Captain Sir Tom has captured the imagination of the world and we’re proud to have distilled a very special gin with a very special man.” 

Hannah Ingram-Moore, daughter of Captain Tom, added: “On behalf of Captain Sir Tom and family we are delighted to be in partnership with Otterbeck Distillery and sincerely look forward to our journey together. We feel an electric connection to Yorkshire so working with a gin based here is so special to us as we continue to build our family legacy and celebrate our heritage.”

Captain Sir Tom London Dry Gin is available from the Otterbeck Distillery website. 

