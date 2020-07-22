Quintessential acquires Accolade Wines US portfolio

Quintessential has acquired all US wines within the Accolade Wines portfolio including the production, global sales and marketing of four labels: Geyser Peak, Atlas Peak, Outlot and XYZin.

“It is an honour to procure such a prestigious and historic portfolio of wines, including the iconic Geyser Peak,” said Dennis Kreps, co-owner of Quintessential.

“As the Geyser Peak brand enters its 140th anniversary this year, our main focus will be in growing its footprint and continuing to restore the wine to its former glory.”

Accolade Wines chief executive Robert Foye added: “Our decision to exit wine production in the US reflects our sharpened focus on building core international brands and markets.



“We could not think of better custodians of Geyser Peak and its sister brands than the Kreps family. The North American market remains enormously important for Accolade Wines. Through our partnership with Quintessential, we are tapping into the huge potential to grow some of our iconic labels, including Hardy’s, Grant Burge, St Hallett and Mud House.”