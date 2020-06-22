Gin 1689 targets Latin America

22 June, 2020
By Martin Green

Dutch producer Gin 1689 has appointed specialist firm GinBuilders to distribute the brand in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Drinks industry veterans Daan de Kroon and Ron de la Fuente set up GinBuilders after working for Diageo and Heineken in the region. It is dedicated to managing gin, genever and tonic brands in the Americas.

GinBuilders believes that “the ginaissance has only just started in the Americas” and that “Gin 1689 has the brand credentials, story, liquid profile and outstanding packaging to successfully conquer The Americas with our support”.

Gin 1689 is based on a 351-year-old gin recipe dating back to the time when William of Orange the Third introduced gin to the British population, kicking off the initial gin craze.

Owner Alexander Janssens said: “We are excited about our partnership and can´t wait to introduce our award-winning gin to the Americas together with the GinBuilders team.”

