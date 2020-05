Flor de Caña 25 Year Rum has been awarded a double gold medal at the 2020 awards ceremony of the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Flor de Caña 25 Year is a sugar-free 25-year-old ultra premium rum that is sustainably produced and Fair Trade certified. It is naturally aged without artificial ingredients, distilled 100% with renewable energy and Kosher certified.

Flor de Caña is a premium rum brand from Nicaragua that has received more than 180 international accolades, making it one of the most awarded rums in the world.