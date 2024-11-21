Angostura ramps up international efforts with rums

Angostura on the Caribbean island of Trinidad is synonymous with cocktail bitters. In 1824, Dr Johann Siegert first produced the aromatic bitters as a medicinal tincture designed to alleviate stomach ailments. Now, 200 years later, Angostura Bitters makes up 85% of the cocktail bitters market, selling in 170 countries and topping the bestselling list in Drinks International’s Brands Report every single year. The small, yellow-capped bottle with oversized labelling is probably the most recognisable object to any bartender beyond their own shakers.

To celebrate its bicentenary, Angostura launched a special edition of its bitters at a gala event in Trinidad’s Port of Spain. The new bitters features angelica root, Roman wormwood, nutmeg and Angostura’s own aged rum.

“When we speak to the bartenders, they all tell us that there are no bitters that can be readily used and be so versatile as our bitters – it really gives the cocktails a different flavour and changes the cocktail. I don't think there’s anybody that comes close. I think we are the Rolls Royce of bitters,” says Angostura chair Terrence Bharath.

This limited edition will be cherished by bartenders around the world, but the fact it uses aged rum is the biggest point of difference and taps into a side of Angostura’s business with significant potential.

Domestically, Angostura is the dominant rum producer, owning local brands including Forres Park, Fernandes and Royal Oak as well as its premium aged rums. They’re made at Angostura’s distillery in Port of Spain, which has column stills that run consistently throughout the year, yet with five ageing warehouses and plans to double this in the next five years, it’s the premium end of the portfolio being pushed.

Bharath says: “We have the ability to scale up production and we believe that there will be a general acceptance of the direction we go in with our rums, and we have more than sufficient capacity to produce the demand that is expected. A pot still installation is definitely on the cards – in fact, we’ve commissioned someone to design it for us.”

Foreign markets

Bharath joined the company as a director in 2016 before taking over as chair two years later. He works in litigation as well as advising the company – an influential position which he admits demands a six-day week and just four hours sleep.

“We are pushing very hard to get our rums more circulated in foreign markets,” continues Bharath. “It took us about two years to create the new bottles.” He explains that the bottle was only made after every aspect had been rigorously assessed by design agencies.

“We’ve tried to design a bottle that is aesthetically pleasing to the eye and to stand out from the others, and we want to use that to head into the European market in a big way. The intention is to push the rums.

“We’re not a very big player in the international market, but the aim is to try to get there. I think the major challenge that we face is penetration, because of the amount of competition now.

“One of the challenges is getting uniformity in the method in which these things are marketed. For example, what would appeal to somebody in Poland might not appeal to somebody in another part of Europe. People have told us that you must have a story behind the product, but to my mind, unfortunately, I see the modern-day drinkers not really caring that much. I mean, probably an older drinker, but not the younger folk. Obviously, the history is very important, but now it’s the aesthetics of the bottle and the reputation that you have and creating a reputation in different markets, with different languages, with different cultures – that’s a hurdle.”

Another part of Angostura’s double century anniversary was the launch of a 21-year-old rum called Cusparia. 1824 bottles were made to commemorate the year Angostura was created and one was auctioned off at the ceremonial gala for €47,000, highlighting the prestige which Angostura carries in Trinidad.

With significant investment going into the branding and packaging of its premium lines, an expansion of its production facilities and a celebrated 200-year legacy, Angostura has potential to flex its muscles in the international space. After all, it already has a route to market in 170 countries through its bitters.