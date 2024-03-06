Equiano Rum announces debut vintage rum

Equiano Rum, the maker of the world’s first African and Caribbean rums, has announced the launch of its first vintage release, an 11-year-old blend of Gray’s and Foursquare Rums.

Ominira, which means ‘freedom’ in Yoruba, is a tribute to the brand’s namesake Olaudah Equiano with the 11 year age statement a nod to the age at which he was kidnapped and enslaved and the 52% abv a reference to the age to which he lived.

“Vintage rum has quickly evolved into a highly cherished collector’s item, and it is an incredible honour to be unveiling Equiano’s first vintage rum, Ominira, to market,” said global rum ambassador and Equiano co-founder Ian Burrell.

“Ominira is a rare blend that beautifully marries rums from two of the best distilleries in the world, and two cultures that represent Equiano’s identity. The result is an extraordinary piece of rum history that encapsulates the freedom and spirit of our brand’s namesake, Olaudah Equiano - a liquid to celebrate, toast and share with loved ones.”

The blend features rums distilled by acclaimed Barbadian distillery Foursquare and the Mauritius-based Gray’s distillery, which are matured in bourbon and cognac casks and finished in sherry.

The bottling marks the first release to the brand’s Legacy Blends Series and is limited to 3,000 bottles available through the Equiano Rum website.

Ominira will be available on 15 April 2024 at an rrp of £180.