Nathalie Parte joins Havana Club having previously served as brand director across the Pernod Ricard France portfolio

Havana Club appoints new global marketing director

25 July, 2024
By Oli Dodd

Cuban rum brand Havana Club has announced that Nathalie Parte is to replace Anne Martin as global marketing director.

Parte joins the brand from its partnering company Pernod Ricard France where she served as brand director across portfolios including Ricard, Ballantine’s, Jameson, Lillet and Suze.

“My goal is to establish the brand in new and existing territories via best-in-class marketing initiatives, whilst also focusing on premiumisation, to enable Havana Club to write the story of its next decade,” said Parte.

“I look forward to capturing the hearts of rum lovers worldwide by honouring Havana Club’s unparalleled craftmanship and unique Cuban spirit. Together – with the support of the wonderful team in Cuba and across the globe – we will continue its legacy for generations to come.”

In her position within the Havana Club senior management, Parte will report directly into chief executive Christian Barré.

“We’re delighted to welcome Nathalie to the Havana Club family,” said Barré on the appointment.

“Her expertise in innovation and strategic approach to marketing will play an instrumental role in propelling our brand to new heights, as we continue to strengthen our market position and expand our global footprint.”  

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter