Havana Club appoints new global marketing director

Cuban rum brand Havana Club has announced that Nathalie Parte is to replace Anne Martin as global marketing director.

Parte joins the brand from its partnering company Pernod Ricard France where she served as brand director across portfolios including Ricard, Ballantine’s, Jameson, Lillet and Suze.

“My goal is to establish the brand in new and existing territories via best-in-class marketing initiatives, whilst also focusing on premiumisation, to enable Havana Club to write the story of its next decade,” said Parte.

“I look forward to capturing the hearts of rum lovers worldwide by honouring Havana Club’s unparalleled craftmanship and unique Cuban spirit. Together – with the support of the wonderful team in Cuba and across the globe – we will continue its legacy for generations to come.”

In her position within the Havana Club senior management, Parte will report directly into chief executive Christian Barré.

“We’re delighted to welcome Nathalie to the Havana Club family,” said Barré on the appointment.

“Her expertise in innovation and strategic approach to marketing will play an instrumental role in propelling our brand to new heights, as we continue to strengthen our market position and expand our global footprint.”