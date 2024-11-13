Idris Elba partners with Maison Ferrand to expand into cognac

13 November, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

Following the success of his Champagne and rosé wines, actor Idris Elba announced the addition of Porte Noire Cognac to his growing portfolio.

To create the cognac, Elba has partnered with Maison Ferrand, the first partnership of its kind for the French spirits house. 

Alexandre Gabriel, owner of Maison Ferrand, said: “As owner and master blender of Maison Ferrand I have always looked for great sources of inspiration to make unique Cognacs and meeting Idris was one of those moments. We spent time together and realised all that we had in common, like our desire to create delicious products from responsible agriculture.”

The Cognac joins the existing Porte Noire collection, which includes Porte Noire Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru Vintage Champagne, Petite Porte Blanc de Blancs, Petite Porte Extra Brut and Porte Noire Collection Rosé from Provence. 

Elba added: "Cognac is something I’ve always appreciated for its complexity and richness. I wanted to create something that felt like an extension of what we’ve already done with Porte Noire, something luxurious but approachable." 

The new Porte Noire Cognac is available to purchase at Harvey Nichols, Amathus Wines, Master of Malt, Whisky Exchange, Porte Noire Kings Cross (shop and online) and at Drinks One with an rrp of £79.99. 

