Adriatico Amaretto joins Maison Ferrand UK

Maison Ferrand UK has added Adriatico Amaretto to its premium distribution portfolio, alongside the launch of Adriatico Zero, the brand's first non-alcoholic expression.

Adriatico’s range includes Roasted, Bianco, and the newly released Zero, and will join the Maison Ferrand UK portfolio, which was fully established last year following the acquisition of Identity Drinks.

“The brand’s commitment to quality and craftsmanship aligns perfectly with our values, and we can’t wait for bartenders to discover its depth, character, and versatility behind the bar,” said Darryl Cripps, head of sales, Maison Ferrand UK.

Jean-Robert Bellanger and Thomas Benoit, co-founders of Bellaventura, owner of Adriatico, added: “We are truly delighted to start a new distribution journey of our brands, Amaretto Adriatico and Limoncello Mamma Mia, in the UK with the Maison Ferrand UK team. The Maison Ferrand UK team shares a clear and field-driven vision, already working with top key accounts and an exceptional portfolio of brands. We are entering this new chapter for our premium Italian liqueur brands in the UK market with great confidence and enthusiasm.”