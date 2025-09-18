Amaretto Adriatico Zero hits US market

18 September, 2025
By Shay Waterworth

Adriatico has launched its ‘Zero’ non-alcoholic amaretto in the US following the brand’s success at the Bar Convent Brooklyn Brand Accelerator Pitch Competition this summer.

Amaretto Adriatico is made with Filippo Cea almonds from Puglia in Italy and all three of the brand’s products; Adriatico Roasted Almonds, Bianco and Zero are now available in the US.

“During our US-based launch we discovered bartenders and mixologists were quickly becoming early adopters of our unique amaretto liqueurs for their cocktail programs, and consumers love the quality and taste profile our authentic recipes deliver,” said Jean-Robert Bellanger, co-founder of Amaretto Adriatico.

“Building on this momentum, we are enthusiastic about introducing Amaretto Adriatico Zero to the US market for consumers that are looking to moderate their alcohol consumption. With the introduction of the Zero expression, together with our unique, low ABV Bianco, and our signature, Amaretto Adriatico offers US consumers a diverse portfolio for any occasion.”

