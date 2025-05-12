Credit: Marcel Strauß on Unsplash

Brown‑Forman launches distribution business in Italy

12 May, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Jack Daniel’s owner Brown‑Forman has announced the start of its own distribution business in Italy to bring its portfolio directly to Italian consumers for the first time. 

The Brown‑Forman Italy headquarters office will remain in Milan as the expansion solidifies its distribution strategy in key European territories such as Belgium, Czechia, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Türkiye, and the UK.

Yiannis Pafilis, executive vice president and president of Europe, Africa, and Asia Pacific at Brown-Forman, said: “The creation of our own distribution business in Italy signifies Brown‑Forman's dedication to unlocking the full potential of the dynamic Italian spirits market. 

"By owning our distribution, we can deepen our collaboration with Italian trade partners, accelerate growth for key super-premium brands like Diplomático Rum and Gin Mare, and further strengthen the presence of our iconic American Whiskey portfolio, led by the Jack Daniel's family of brands,” Pafilis added.

