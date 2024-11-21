Torres tips the scales of Spanish brandy

Penedès has become Spain’s dominant brandy provider for the first time, largely thanks to Familia Torres, reports Shay Waterworth.

According to statistics from Gobierno de España, brandy from the Penedès region of northern Spain outperformed Brandy de Jerez with just over 36% (6,890,842 litres) of the whole production of IGP spirits in the country. Traditionally Brandy de Jerez has been the dominant force in Spain, but with just under 35% of the share (6,432,773 litres) it appears Penedès has taken over for the first time in history.

Familia Torres is without doubt the biggest brandy producer from Penedès and a driving force behind the region. Yet, while Penedès performed well domestically, it nearly doubled the exports of Brandy de Jerez, which is a significant swing in momentum.

“In 2023, 187 million litres of spirits were marketed, of which 19 million were produced under Geographical Indications, representing more than 10% of spirits consumption,” reads the report, named Datos de las Bebidas Espirituosas con Indicación Geográfica. “Brandy del Penedés stands out, being the first Geographical Indication in volume of production followed by Brandy de Jerez.”

Isabel Vea Barbany, Torres global communications director, says: “The headline is that, for the first time, Penedès takes the lead in terms of production, with 36.07% of the whole production of IGP spirits, followed by Brandy de Jerez with 32.74%.

“In terms of brandy exports (that represent 54.07% of all sales of IGP spirits), Penedès is also the leader, 58.11%, followed by Brandy de Jerez with 34.91%. As you know, most of our brandies (except Torres Alta Luz) are IGP Penedès, so we’re very happy to see this.”

Despite trading in hostile conditions, Torres has adapted and advanced its position over the years and now has big plans both domestically and overseas.

“Domestically we’ve been working hard to grow across Spain and we’re currently toying with the idea of setting up our own boutique distribution company to increase this presence,” says Alejandro Medina, global marketing manager for the spirits portfolio of Familia Torres.

“It’s true that big beer brands have significant control of distribution in Spain so it could make sense to go down this route. But export markets have also been a big focus for us in recent years, particularly in the US.”

Mexico has traditionally been one of the brand’s major international markets but now the US is a key focus. Global brand manager Júlia Pérez Torelló is due to relocate to Austin, Texas, to help build the brand in the southern states while plans are in place to have a New York-based brand ambassador.

At the other end of the country, Brandy de Jerez has traditionally been the pacesetter for Spanish brandy in terms of volume and export figures.

Angel Piña Serrano is chief commercial & marketing officer at Bodegas Fundador, the oldest brandy producer in Jerez, and he believes the premium end of Spanish brandy is where the growth potential is.

“Jerez brandy has witnessed varied performance in sales over recent years, with its traditional strongholds in Spain, the Philippines, and parts of Latin America,” says Serrano. “While it continues to resonate with established consumers, there is an increasing shift towards premium and aged expressions, spurred by a global rise in interest for artisanal and heritage spirits.”

Steady growth

Fundador celebrated its 150th anniversary this year – it’s the oldest brandy house in Spain with an extensive portfolio of brandies aged from the solera system synonymous with the region.

Serrano adds: “We are seeing steady growth in the high-end brandy segment, particularly in export markets, where consumers are seeking out more refined and sophisticated options. The appeal of Jerez brandy lies in its authenticity and craftsmanship, qualities that continue to drive its popularity in both established and emerging markets.

“Additionally, there is a growing appreciation for brandies with a pronounced sense of terroir – much like fine wines or whiskies – where the origin and production methods are as important as the taste. This shift towards authenticity and craftsmanship is elevating brandy’s status among discerning drinkers looking for exceptional quality and heritage in their spirits.

“We are at the forefront of the premiumisation trend with our extensive range of aged brandies,” adds Serrano. “Our offerings, such as Fundador Supremo, highlight the meticulous solera ageing process and our unique sherry cask maturation, which provides distinctive flavour profiles that resonate with today’s connoisseurs. By staying true to our legacy while innovating with new expressions, Fundador continues to play a key role in shaping modern brandy trends.

While producers from Penedès and Jerez may be competing for market share, there’s complete alignment when it comes to marketing themselves in the premium segment. One of the keys to achieving this is the thriving cocktail movement globally.

During the recent World’s 50 Best Bars ceremony in Madrid, Torres partnered with Barcelona’s Paradiso to offer classic twists on a Manhattan, Cha Cha Cha and a Punch. Torres’ Medina admitted that mixing with cola remains the biggest serve for the brand, but more sophisticated drinks are the key to the brand’s future in the premium sector. Serrano highlighted two drinks Fundador is pushing. First, the Indigo cocktail, featuring Fundador Doble Madera Reserva paired with ginger beer and garnished with a wedge of lime. The second is a twist on a Paloma made with Fundador Supremo 12, grapefruit soda and a slice of grapefruit. “Both cocktails embody Fundador’s mission to make brandy accessible in casual, everyday settings, without sacrificing its premium quality,” adds Serrano.

It’s clear that the major players from these key brandy regions of Spain are aligned when it comes to elevating the cocktail, pushing premiumisation and targeting exports. However, it appears that for the first time Penedès has become the flagbearer for IGP Spanish brandy, which in turn is largely down to the success of Torres.