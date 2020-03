Mancino Vermouth has launched a new coffee expression in collaboration with Barbera Caffè in Naples.

The new coffee vermouth, Mancino Vermouth Kopi, is made with a blend of Italian white wines and 0.5% Indonesian coffee beans.

Mancino Vermouth Kopi comes in a 500ml bottle and will be officially launched in Milan on 8 March and was previewed during the 2019 World’s 50 Best Bars ceremony held in London.

There are now seven bottles in the Mancino Vermouth family including: Secco, Bianco Ambrato, Rosso Amaranto, Vecchio, Sakura and Kopi.