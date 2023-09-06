Alan Uresti Silva

The Lost Explorer Mezcal appoints new UK brand ambassador

06 September, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

The Lost Explorer Mezcal has appointed Alan Uresti Silva, previously of Annabel’s, as UK brand ambassador.

Hailing from San Luis Potosi, Mexico, Uresti Silva’s career in the spirits industry has encompassed a range of roles, such as his curation of the agave spirits selection for Annabel’s Mayfair in London.

"My time at Annabel’s provided a platform for me to champion my passion for agave spirits and joining The Lost Explorer Mezcal is the natural next step in my career.

"I am not only broadening my professional horizons but also embarking on a personal journey that honours the traditions and legacy of Mexico,” said Silva. 

