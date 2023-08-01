Courvoisier Mizunara

Maison Courvoisier announces second edition of Mizunara expression

01 August, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Maison Courvoisier has announced the launch of a second edition Courvoisier Mizunara, following the success of its inaugural edition.

Maison Courvoisier’s seventh chief blender Thibaut Hontanx has carried collaboration into the second edition, alongside the House of Suntory’s fifth generation chief blender, Shinji Fukuyo. 

"As we continue to explore the possibilities of oak, we've learned that time is crucial when working with Mizunara oak. It's important to be patient to achieve its full potential," said Hontanx. 

Courvoisier Mizunara is aged in casks from the region’s oak before being transferred to Japanese Mizunara oak casks.

"Born out of our desire to experiment with oak sources and harness its impact on Cognac, the 2023 edition of Courvoisier Mizunara pushes the boundaries of traditional cognac even further," Hontanx added.

A limited release of 500 bottles of Courvoisier Mizunara will be available in select countries for £2,500, from this August, at Harvey Nichols, Harrods, and Selfridges in the UK.

