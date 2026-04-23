BCB London announces speaker programme for 2026

23 April, 2026
By Eleanor Yates

BCB London has announced its seminar programme for 2026, led by director of education Elliot Ball.

Supported by its industry-led education board, the programme will bring together leading voices from across bartending, hospitality, education and drinks to deliver two days of practical, relevant and forward-thinking content.

From Garden to Glass, presented by Jared Brown and Liv Jackson, explores seasonal, locally sourced ingredients that can elevate drinks while encouraging a sustainable, flavour-led approach to cocktail making. 

Biology of Taste with Kate Gerwin examines how flavour is shaped by the interaction between our senses, physiology and emotional response. 

Being Good for Your People; How to Engage And Facilitate The Best For Your Team, led by Alex Lawrence Milia, alongside Nicky Craig, Jaimee Shields-Shabodalov and La’Mel Clarke, focuses on the realities of building and sustaining company culture in hospitality. 

“Our focus for 2026 is to create a programme that reflects the realities of working in hospitality today. These sessions are designed to be practical, relevant and immediately useful - whether you’re developing your skills, leading a team or thinking about the future of your career,” said Ball. 

The current seminar programme is as follows:

  • Sip, Swagger, Slay: Chelsie Bailey, Kat Whyte McQueen, Nicole Sykes
  • In Service of Service: Mikey Pendergast
  • Sazeracs to Sippy Cups: Raising the Bar, and Kids: Sim Edwards, Rory Shepherd
  • Let’s Make a Cocktail Competition (That Doesn’t Suck): Matthew Hastings
  • Being Good For Your People; How to Engage and Facilitate the Best for Your Team: Alex Lawrence Milia, La’Mel Clarke, Nicky Craig, Jaimee Shields-Shabodalov
  • Setbacks & Successes: Drew Mallins
  • Beyond the Buzzwords: Real Diversity in Hospitality: Lele Mensah, Chockie Tom, Nicky Craig, La’Mel Clarke, Vicky Ilankovan
  • When Did We Lose our Why? How to Communicate Collaboratively and Defeat Despotism: Jordan Duncan
  • Wired Differently but Brilliantly – Neurodivergence in Hospitality, Barrier or Brilliance?: Ahsoka Wallace, Camille Vidal, Nicky Craig, Sam Boevey
  • Do You Believe in Life After Bars?: Sam Boevey
  • From Garden to Glass: Liv Jackson & Jared Brown
  • The Handy Guide to Handyfotografie: Matthew Hastings
  • Biology of Taste: Kate Gerwin
  • Building Better Boilermakers: The Art of Beer & Spirit Pairing: Natalya Watson & Liam Scandrett
  • Taste In The Place: Stuart Bale, Nick Strangeway, Jess Barnick, Marcis Dzelzainis
  • The Rapport Report: Deano Moncrieffe, Max Howe
  • The Preliminary Course: Maria Kontorravdis
  • Rum, Lime, and Sugar – Going Beyond the Daiquiri: Gergo Murath
  • Functional Drinking: Beyond the Buzz: Laura Willoughby (Club Soda), Noah Villeneuve (Kore), Luke (Three Spirits), Johnny (The Alchemist)

BCB London 2026 will take place at Tobacco Dock on 11-12 May.

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