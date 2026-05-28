BCB London wraps up second edition

BCB London returned to Tobacco Dock on 11-12 May 2026, bringing the international bar and beverage industry together for two days of education, live competition, product discovery and industry connection.

This year saw 3,237 visitors and more than 100 exhibitors from across 20 countries attend Tobacco Dock over the two day festival, as organisers, RX, have announced that the show will return in May 2027.

The 2026 show included a line-up of speakers delivering a series of interactive workshops and masterclasses, covering the latest industry trends and topics. The programme was curated by the BCB London education board and BCB director of education, Elliot Ball, joined by BCB London brand ambassador, Jack Sotti, and fellow board members La’Mel Clarke and Maria Kotorravdis, alongside Camille Vidal, BCB’s low and no ambassador.

Key themes discussed at the event included seasonality and sustainability in drinks, the continued journey of low and no in the drinks sphere for the British Isles, including the rise of mid strength and functional drinking. Speakers included Laura Willoughby, Sim Edwards, Ahsoka Wallace, Jared Brown and Alex Lawrence Milia.

Michael Köhler, managing director of event organiser RX Germany, said: “The response to this year’s BCB London has been incredibly encouraging and reinforces the importance of having a dedicated platform for the bar and beverage industry here in the British Isles, especially during what we all know has been a struggling time for the hospitality industry."

BCB London 2026 partnered with the World Flair Association (WFA) to deliver a dedicated show bartending area.

A competition-standard pouring contest also took place on both days of the event, hosted by Kevin Armstrong and Dan Waddy of Satan’s Whiskers. 186 pouring tests to measure speed and accuracy took place over the two days in return for the chance to win a selection of prizes including an all expenses paid trip to Bar Convent Berlin (12-14 October 2026) plus £2,000.

Park Street University joined BCB London 2026 as the business education partner.

Petra Lassahn, director of BCB, added: “From the energy on the show floor to the calibre of education and talent involved across both days, this year’s event demonstrated just how collaborative and forward-thinking the industry continues to be. The second edition has been a great success and we would like to thank our exhibitors, partners, speakers and visitors for helping make BCB London such a vibrant and valuable meeting place for the industry. We look forward to returning in 2027.”

Further details about the 2027 London edition of BCB London, taking place on 10-11 May, will be released soon.