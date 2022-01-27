London Wine Fair moves to June to avoid Prowein clash

The London Wine Fair will now take place from June 7-9 in order to avoid a direct clash with Prowein.

Prowein was scheduled to take place in March, but it has been moved to May 15-17 in response to the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

That led to a direct clash with the London Wine Fair, which had always been scheduled to take place at Olympia from May 16-18.

The London Wine Fair said Prowein's decision was an "extremely aggressive" move and "a direct attack" on the Uk wine trade.

It initially said it has no plans to move its own dates in response to Prowein's decision, but it has now decided to push the show back to June after consulting with exibitors.

Event director Hannah Tovey said: "Our objective is simply to create the best outcome for the wine industry. Being forced to decide between the two events was proving extremely unpalatable and clearly being in two places at once simply isn’t possible.

"When we pitched the possibility of moving The Fair to June, the response from our exhibitors was a resounding yes. Our adaptability during the pandemic enabled us to create an unmatched digital event for the industry to meet and trade within, whilst Covid-19 restrictions were in place.

"Once again acting with flexibility and in the interests of our industry creates more opportunities for the trade at such a critical time of recovery for many.

"We have experienced overwhelming support and affection for the London Wine Fair from all over the globe, since Prowein’s announcement.

"It has really highlighted just how significant The Fair is in the industry’s hearts, minds and indeed calendars. I would like to thank our exhibitors, the wine media, the wider industry, the team at Olympia and all our suppliers for their invaluable support over the last few days."