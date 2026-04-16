Patrón launches 100 proof tequila in US

16 April, 2026
By Shay Waterworth

Patrón has launched a 100 proof (50% abv) tequila aimed at bartenders in the US.

The tequila is bottled without dilution and made only using the traditional tahona stone in production.

“We’re seeing a real shift in what bartenders and tequila drinkers are looking for,” said Samantha Newby, global vice president of innovation & sustainability at Patrón.

“People are paying closer attention to how tequila is made and gravitating toward deeper, more authentic agave flavours. At Hacienda Patrón, we have 18 tahona wheels, which allows our distilling team to honour this centuries-old method at a scale that’s truly unique in the industry.”

Patrón 100 has been released in both the on and off trade in the US with an RRP of $49.99.

David Rodriguez, Patrón master distiller, added: “High proof should mean high performance, not harshness. With Patrón 100, we focused on building more depth and structure while keeping the balanced profile people expect from our tequilas. At 100 proof, the agave profile can really shine through, standing up beautifully to minerality and dilution in cocktails.

“This is a tequila built for bartenders who want bold, high-character flavour that still feels refined.”

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