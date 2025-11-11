Drinks United launches cross-industry EDI resource hub

Drinks United has launched a cross-industry EDI resource hub, support line, and safeguarding support bot to help build a safer, more inclusive drinks industry.

Drinks United, the partnership between the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET), the Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA), and The Drinks Trust, has launched the hub with the aim to provide a central platform for practical tools, policies, training and signposting, created with and for the industry.

Nicky Burston, chief executive of The Drinks Trust and Drinks United board member, said:

“Creating a more inclusive, supportive and equitable industry is central to the future of the drinks sector. By partnering on this initiative, we are ensuring that businesses and individuals not only have access to vital EDI resources, but also real-time support through our helpline and chatbot. Together, we can make meaningful progress towards a culture where everyone feels valued and protected.”

The hub features inclusive recruitment guides and safeguarding frameworks, offering businesses and individuals accessible resources to address harassment, bias, and exclusion.

The initiative also includes two new support services. The SaferSpace Support Bot, developed with SaferSpace, offers a confidential, anonymous first step for those experiencing or witnessing harassment and provides clear information on rights and reporting options, helping individuals take action safely.

Ruth Sparkes, co-founder of SaferSpace, added: “Working with Drinks United, we've created a bespoke, AI driven chatbot, that we hope will support change in the industry. The SaferSpace chatbot gives people clear information on their rights and the confidence to act when boundaries are crossed.”

Drinks United has also partnered with The Drinks Trust to offer enhanced services around safeguarding and sexual harassment on its support line.