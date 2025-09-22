Unsplash

Drinks United launches survey to build a more inclusive UK drinks industry

22 September, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Drinks United, the partnership between the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET), the Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA), and The Drinks Trust, has announced the launch of an industry-wide survey.

The survey is designed to gather insight into how the UK drinks industry can become more united, inclusive, and supportive for everyone working within it.

Nicola Burston, chief executive of The Drinks Trust, said: “The strength of our industry lies in its people. By listening to their voices and experiences, we can work together to create a culture where everyone feels safe, respected, and valued. This survey is an opportunity for the entire drinks trade to help shape the future of our sector.”

The survey seeks to capture the experiences of professionals across the UK drinks trade, from production and logistics to sales, marketing, distribution and hospitality.

The survey is open to all those working in any area of the UK drinks trade and will remain live until 17 October 2025. 

Findings will be published early next year and will inform Drinks United’s strategy for building a more collaborative and inclusive industry environment. 

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: industry, UK, drinks, wine, survey, launches, drinks industry, partnership, united, build, uk drinks, uk drinks industry, inclusive, drinks united, inclusive uk, industry drinks, drinks united launches, united launches survey, drinks industry drinks, industry drinks united




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Danil Nevsky

Bar owners: The sweat equity

All too often becoming an independent bar owner involves being in debt to investors and constantly on the road. Danil Nevsky says it’s time for honesty to help the next generation understand what ownership really means.

Instagram

Facebook