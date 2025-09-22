Drinks United launches survey to build a more inclusive UK drinks industry

Drinks United, the partnership between the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET), the Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA), and The Drinks Trust, has announced the launch of an industry-wide survey.

The survey is designed to gather insight into how the UK drinks industry can become more united, inclusive, and supportive for everyone working within it.

Nicola Burston, chief executive of The Drinks Trust, said: “The strength of our industry lies in its people. By listening to their voices and experiences, we can work together to create a culture where everyone feels safe, respected, and valued. This survey is an opportunity for the entire drinks trade to help shape the future of our sector.”

The survey seeks to capture the experiences of professionals across the UK drinks trade, from production and logistics to sales, marketing, distribution and hospitality.

The survey is open to all those working in any area of the UK drinks trade and will remain live until 17 October 2025.

Findings will be published early next year and will inform Drinks United’s strategy for building a more collaborative and inclusive industry environment.