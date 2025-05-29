Equal Measures to host trade event exploring allyship in drinks

Equal Measures UK has announced it will be hosting a panel discussion and drinks aimed at educating and exploring how those working in the drinks industry can best support their teams, colleagues, clients, and selves.

Equal Measures will be opening up the conversation about how equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) has multi-faceted benefits and how the industry can do its part in terms of allyship, inputting safeguarding, and improving a sense of belonging for all in workplaces.

Vicky Ilankovan, executive director of Equal Measures UK, said: “In a time where organisations and brands are back-tracking on EDI policies and promises, hate crimes are increasing, and the most vulnerable in our society are having their rights and safety challenged, it is vital that we, as the most intersectionally diverse industry in the UK, understand how each one of us can act to support our workers and customers.

“It is our hope that by sharing knowledge from our panel and our beneficiaries alongside tried and tested approaches to inclusion and safeguarding, we will be able to furnish our fellow industry professionals with the tools and confidence they need to be active allies now and in the future,” Ilankovan continued.

Ilankovan will be joined in conversation by Becky Paskin (founder of Our Whisky Foundation, drinks writer & TV presenter), Sam Trevethyen (global brand ambassador at Discarded Spirits), and Tris Carvalho (general manager at The Cocktail Trading Company).

Discussions will include own experiences, discussing barriers, successes, and accountability, as well as providing examples and tips to support those in attendance to activate their allyship.

The event will take place on 16 June 2025 from 2pm-4pm at Hope 93 Gallery in Oxford Circus, with RSVP available here, open to anyone working in the drinks and hospitality industries.