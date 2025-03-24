Tokyo Confidential introduces new cocktail menu

Currently ranked at 53 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024, Japan’s Tokyo Confidential has introduced its latest cocktail menu titled Neko No Densetsu.

The menu is a love letter to cats and their impact on culture globally, with the menu showcased through comic book illustrations, drawing inspiration from the legend of Tokyo’s Gotokuji Temple, said to be the birthplace of the maneki-neko, or lucky cat.

Creative director Holly Graham, said: “Having lived in Thailand, South Korea and Hong Kong, I was used to seeing maneki-neko, but didn’t know that their origin began in Japan until moving here and discovering the lore.”

Highlights include the C.R.E.A.M - Cats Rule Everything Around Me, with bourbon, mugi shochu, raspberry, coffee and cream. A nod to the team’s love of agave, the Arigato El Gatto merges Mexican and Korean ingredients with mezcal, soju, watermelon and chili, with a Tajin and Shichimi rim.

Neko No Densetsu follows Tokyo Confidential’s baseball-themed Second Base menu, as fans of the bar will see some favourites remaining on the Hall of Fame menu, including the Cheung Fun Old Fashioned, inspired by the popular Cantonese dish with peanut butter and sesame bourbon, soy caramel and bitters.