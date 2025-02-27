martini vermouth

Martini undergoes bottle redesign

27 February, 2025
By Shay Waterworth

Bacardi has launched a new bottle design for its Martini vermouth range as it continues to target the ‘aperitivo moment’ globally.

The re-design covers its whole range including; Rosso, Bianco, Fiero and Extra Dry, plus its two non-alcoholic aperitivos Vibrante and Floreale.

According to IWSR, the aperitivo occasion is worth close to US$11bn and is expected to grow by 6% annually to 2028.

“The modern aperitivo occasion is booming,” said Mahesh Madhavan, CEO of Bacardi. “Only tequila has been growing faster. With our investment in Martini, we are celebrating the best of the brand’s 160+ year heritage and its undeniable influence on today’s bar culture.”

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: US, CEO, bacardi, bottle, range, IWSR, modern, design, occasion, martini, booming, aperitivo, mahesh, aperitivo occasion, 2028 “the, mahesh madhavan, modern aperitivo, “the modern, modern aperitivo occasion, non alcoholic aperitivos, alcoholic aperitivos vibrante, 2028 “the modern, “the modern aperitivo




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Ben Branson

Ben Branson: Why non-alcoholic pricing is right

The pricing structure of non-alcoholic spirits has a high level of elasticity - there’s already a broad spectrum of price points which consumers are trying to navigate.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter