Martini undergoes bottle redesign

Bacardi has launched a new bottle design for its Martini vermouth range as it continues to target the ‘aperitivo moment’ globally.

The re-design covers its whole range including; Rosso, Bianco, Fiero and Extra Dry, plus its two non-alcoholic aperitivos Vibrante and Floreale.

According to IWSR, the aperitivo occasion is worth close to US$11bn and is expected to grow by 6% annually to 2028.

“The modern aperitivo occasion is booming,” said Mahesh Madhavan, CEO of Bacardi. “Only tequila has been growing faster. With our investment in Martini, we are celebrating the best of the brand’s 160+ year heritage and its undeniable influence on today’s bar culture.”