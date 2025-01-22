Tuscany’s Tenuta Valdipiatta receives €1m investment

The founder of Monteverdi Tuscany has announced a €1m investment into the expansion of estate vineyard and winery in south-eastern Tuscany, Tenuta Valdipiatta.

The winery is owned by Miriam Caporali, who will remain as chief operating officer, as the agreement will bring new financial resources to the winery for expansion of the vineyard and investment in new vinification equipment.

Tenuta Valdipiatta covers 30 hectares, including 20 hectares of vineyards, three hectares of olive groves, and the remainder covered by woodland as Valdipiatta and Monteverdi “aim to continue their legacy, blending tradition with innovation to offer exceptional experiences in wine and hospitality,” a statement said.