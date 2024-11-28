California 2024 harvest begins early

The 2024 California winegrape harvest has reported an early start in many regions following a rainy winter, a cool spring and a warm summer.

Some appellations experienced “late-season weather events” that led to reduced yields, however vintners across the state are reporting a high-quality vintage for 2024.

Producing about 80% of the nation’s wine, California is the world’s fourth-largest wine producing region, with more than 90% of the state's wine made in a Certified California Sustainable winery.

John Kane, general manager of Bonterra Organic Estates in Ukiah, reported a wet winter in Mendocino County, followed by a cold spring. Picking began early August and finished in mid-October after a compressed harvest. “Typically, our harvest extends into November,” Kane said, “so finishing before Halloween marks a shift.”

In Napa Valley, vintners also experienced abundant winter rains. Blake Wood, director of vineyard operations in Napa for Constellation Brands, said this year’s crop turned out to be slightly smaller than pre-season projections, with great quality for Sauvignon Blanc and Sémillon.

At Spottswoode Estate Vineyard & Winery in St. Helena, growing conditions alternated from cool to hot and wet to dry, according to winemaker and vineyard manager Aron Weinkauf. Blocks that normally ripen earlier were picked late in 2024, while blocks that normally reach maturity late in the season ripened early.

Heidi Bridenhagen, winemaker at MacRostie Winery and Vineyards in Healdsburg, said growing conditions for Pinot Noir and Chardonnay were "excellent" in Sonoma County, despite high heat in late August and early September.

In Monterey County, the growing season brought little to no shatter, average yields and no rot or mildew issues, according to Heidi Scheid, executive vice president at Scheid Family Wines in Soledad.

For Hope Family Wines in Paso Robles, the season began with ample winter rainfall that flushed root systems and fostered good cover crop growth. The growing season ran about two weeks behind the region’s typical progression, including delays in cluster development, berry maturity and harvest. Picking began in September, about two weeks later than normal.

DAOU Vineyards, also in Paso Robles, experienced a rainy winter leading to “vigorous and robust” canopy development early in the season.

Vice President of Oenology and Viticulture José Alberto Santos noted that after a cool spring and a mild summer, July brought a two-week heatwave followed by another heat event after Labor Day, that accelerated ripening for early varieties and clones.