Catena Zapata launches 2021 vintages

02 October, 2024
By Shay Waterworth

Catena Zapata has released the 2021 vintage of Nicolás Catena Zapata and Adrianna Vineyard Mundus Bacillus Terrae.

This is also the seventh consecutive year that these two wines are distributed with La Place de Bordeaux in Europe and Asia.

Nicolás Catena Zapata has also launched a new label that pays tribute to the story behind the wine and celebrates the pioneering work of Catena Zapata, The Catena Institute of Wine, and Nicolás Catena himself.

In 2023, Catena Zapata was voted #1 in The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands 2020.

According to a release by the brand: “The vintage started with a dry spring, followed by a humid summer with cooler climate in the Uco valley. The dry spring set the stage for moderate yields, and the cool, sunny summer with sporadic rains kept the vines happy.

“The result in the Uco Valley was an early harvest of Malbec with perfect phenolic ripeness and acidity. The Cabernet Sauvignon ferments have beautiful fresh fruit, optimal acidity and relatively low alcohol, allowing for longer macerations that will yield wines of elegance, longitude, texture, and perfect balance. A great year for Cabernet Sauvignon in high altitude Mendoza.”

