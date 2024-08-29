Hospo concerns over UK smoking ban

The representative group for UK hospitality has criticised government plans to ban smoking from beer gardens, outside restaraunts, sports stadiums and outside hospitals.

The government plans were leaked earlier this week but concerns have been raised about the potential loss of revenues in the UK on-trade.

Kate Nicholls (pictured), chief executive of UKHospitality, said: “A ban on smoking in outdoor spaces comes with the prospect of serious economic harm to hospitality venues. You only have to look back to the significant pub closures we saw after the indoor smoking ban to see the potential impact it could have.

"This ban would not only affect pubs and nightclubs, but hotels, cafes and restaurants that have all invested significantly in good faith in outdoor spaces and continue to face financial challenges.

“The government must embark on a full and detailed conversation with affected parties on the impact of such a ban before any legislation is laid. It must also assess whether such a ban would achieve its aims of meaningfully reducing smoking or simply relocate smoking elsewhere, such as in the home."