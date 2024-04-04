No.3 Gin education programme concludes in Soho

In the third and final part of the programme, the 11 student bartenders will host a takeover series where they will each present a signature serve at London’s Wacky Wombat on Wednesday 10 April.

Throughout the programme the bartenders gained knowledge from industry figures and companies including No.3 master distiller Myriam Hendrickx, Mr Lyan Studio and Douglas McMaster.

"This has been an incredible programme, bringing together bartenders from across the UK and providing deep insight into the science behind No.3 Gin," said Josh Black, one of the participants.

"When we were hosted at the distillery, we had the chance to learn from master distiller Miriam, who shared her experience and knowledge with us; I have been able to apply the learnings in my day-to-day developing drinks at my bar Dram and feel my approach to flavour has benefitted massively from the programme.”

Fellow student Kat Stanley-Whyte added: “The in-depth gas chromatography and mass spectrometry from the master distiller was unlike any learning session I’ve had in the industry before.”