Engine gin

Illva Saronno Holding acquires Engine gin

27 February, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

Illva Saronno Holding has announced the acquisition of Engine gin to “strengthen its presence in the gin world”.

The financial operation began in 2021 with the acquisition of a minority stake in Engine (25%) and a global distribution agreement. 

Aldino Marzorati, Illva Saronno Holding chief executive, said: "The decision to acquire Engine is an integral part of our corporate strategy, aimed at offering excellent products globally. Engine appeals to an international audience, positioning itself as a distinctive product in the gin landscape, and we are excited to bring it to the 160 countries in which we currently operate.”

Illva Saronno Holding will continue the global distribution of Engine. In the UK market, distribution will continue with Disaronno International UK, while in Italy, Velier will maintain its distribution.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: gin, distribution, illva, acquisition, agreement, saronno, illva saronno, stake, holding, 25%, engine, engine gin, saronno holding, global distribution, engine 25%, illva saronno holding, acquires engine gin, engine gin illva, global distribution agreement, gin illva saronno




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter