Illva Saronno Holding acquires Engine gin

Illva Saronno Holding has announced the acquisition of Engine gin to “strengthen its presence in the gin world”.

The financial operation began in 2021 with the acquisition of a minority stake in Engine (25%) and a global distribution agreement.

Aldino Marzorati, Illva Saronno Holding chief executive, said: "The decision to acquire Engine is an integral part of our corporate strategy, aimed at offering excellent products globally. Engine appeals to an international audience, positioning itself as a distinctive product in the gin landscape, and we are excited to bring it to the 160 countries in which we currently operate.”

Illva Saronno Holding will continue the global distribution of Engine. In the UK market, distribution will continue with Disaronno International UK, while in Italy, Velier will maintain its distribution.