Illva Saronno buys majority of Sagamore Spirit

Italian drinks company and owner of Disaronno and Tia Maria, Illva Saronno Group, has bought a majority stake in US rye whiskey brand and distillery, Sagamore Spirit.

The deal marks Illva Saronno’s first foray into the American rye whiskey category as it hopes to strengthen the group’s presence in the US, expanding its whiskey portfolio beyond The Busker Irish Whiskey.

Aldino Marzorati, CEO of Illva Saronno Holding S.p.A, said: “We have always held the US market and this operation allows us to strengthen our portfolio with a company and products that we fully believe in.

“In line with our strategy of continuing growth as global leader in the spirits industry, with Sagamore Spirits we have the opportunity to enter the attractive bourbon whiskey category and exploit its growth potential around 160 countries where we already have a presence with Disaronno,” Marzorati added.