Martell launches Single Cru series

Martell has launched its Single Cru series, with each cognac in the collection sourced from a single terroir.

Martell Single Cru is structured in three editions; Discovery, Aged and Vintage. Within the Discovery Edition, cellar master Christophe Valtaud selected eau-de-vie from three different regions to create a trio of cognacs including Fins Bois, Petite Champagne and Borderies.

The Aged series consists of two cognacs from Borderies and Grande Champagne and carry age statements XO and XXO. The third series – Vintage, is a Borderies cognac produced in 1999.

“With Martell Single Cru, a rare and prestigious collection which represents less than 1% of Martell cognacs, my aim was to reveal the richness and diversity of the very finest crus,” said Valtaud.

“My hope is that this aromatic exploration of the Cognac region will speak to adventurous cognac drinkers, opening their minds and palates to new tastes, and enabling them to build their own personal collection. One which reflects their preferences and the pleasure of discovery.”

The Discovery and Aged XO expressions are available immediately while the XXO and Vintage cognacs will be made available later in the year at selected retailers globally.