Brands Report 2024: Gin

There’s been a little shuffling among the top five this year, although no major shake-ups.

With all the bars we polled stocking gin, it’s safe to say the category is alive and well in the world’s best bars. ­The usual suspects can be seen as the top five bestsellers, led by Beefeater, swapping places with last year’s bestseller Tanqueray. ­The Pernod Ricard-owned brand was a top choice for 24% of bars polled, followed by Diageo’s Tanqueray with 18%.

Bombay Sapphire wasn’t too far behind, being the first choice of 14% of bars, up from fourth place last year. Gin’s staying power can be attributed to the G&T classically, with the 2023 Drinks International Cocktail Report finding that gin was the most popular spirit in bars that year.

However, the category is seeing signs of slowing down, especially with the rise in agave bars and venues tailoring themselves to offer more niche spirits.

Next up is Hendrick’s, another UK gin that has stayed at the top, although it has dropped a place from 2023.

Japanese brand Roku concludes the top five. Achieving its highest position on the list last year, Roku is staying put in fifth place, proving its standing among the long-established brands. ­

The top trending is a different story for gin, with Pernod-owned Monkey 47 at number one for another year running, again proving a demand for craft brands in top bars.

How we did it

The Annual Brands Report results are the culmination of a survey of 100 bars from around the world which have been nominated or won international awards. The report offers a picture of the buying habits of the world’s best bars – not only which brands sell best, but also what’s trending to indicate the brands that are hot right now.

