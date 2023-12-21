British wine celebrates record 2023 harvest

WineGB has declared a record harvest for the British wine industry which is set to produce an estimated 20-22m bottles.

Yield data was gathered from producers and growers of all sizes across the wine growing regions in England and Wales and the report was authored by UK viticulture consultant Stephen Skelton MW.

The highest yields were achieved in the drier and warmer regions, East Anglia, the south east and Wessex while investment in the last five years has seen vineyard hectarage increase from 2,138ha in 2018 to 3,230ha in 2023.

Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Meunier and Bacchus account for more than 75% of the UK planted area and according the report, 2023 will be remembered as a near perfect year.

Stephen Skelton MW said: “2023 will be a vintage to remember. The excellent yields are attributed to not only the near perfect weather for grapes at key times of the growing season, but also comes on the back of more hectares than ever before coming into production, having seen nearly 75% growth in plantings in the last five years alone.”

Nicola Bates, CEO WineGB, added: “UK consumers are drinking more and more home produce and at the same time exports are going up especially in the Nordics and Japan. We look forward to having more wine to present to our growing consumer base.”