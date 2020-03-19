Laithwaite's works hard to meet high demand among self-isolating wine lovers

Leading online wine retailer Laithwaite’s has assured customers that it will continue to keep them well stocked after demand shot up amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Tony Laithwaite, founder of the British retailer, said stocks of wine beer and spirits remain strong at its warehouse. He said his team is in constant dialogue with winemakers across the world to maintain a steady flow of great wines.

“With so many of us spending more time at home, demand has been high over the last week but our amazing team is still getting deliveries out,” said Laithwaite. “It goes without saying that the health and well-being of our customers and team remain our first priority. We are following Public Health England recommendations on cleaning and other hygiene precautions to make all our work environments as safe as possible.”

Laithwaite’s delivery drivers have been instructed to leave wine in a secure place, meaning customers do not even need to open the door to receive their deliveries.

“Wine is a great source of pleasure and relaxation, much needed at times like this,” added Laithwaite. “If we do have to stay in more, some interesting wine options to go with all those home-cooked dinners can only be a good thing. Right now, it’s business as usual and we hope to stay that way.”

It mirrors a trend seen around the world. Online drinks retailers have been inundated with demand for their services. Naked Wines, which operates in the US, Australia and the UK, had to stop taking orders this week due to a rise in demand, but others continue to serve millions of thirsty customers.

The Wine Society reported “exceptionally high” demand, but said the team will continue working hard to meet members’ expectations.

Jancis Robinson MW has compiled a list of 250 wine retailers that will deliver to self-isolating customers. The list of retailers from around the world is listed on her website, JancisRobinson.com.

“I tweeted the idea and have since been overwhelmed by the response,” Robinson told Drinks Retailing. “Submissions are still flooding in. I spent nine hours on it yesterday and a further two this morning.”