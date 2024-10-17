WSET appoints Regine Lee MW to board of trustees

17 October, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

The Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET), has announced the appointment of Regine Lee MW to its board of trustees.

Lee will become the Institute of Masters of Wine’s (IMW) representative on the WSET’s board and replaces Jo Locke MW who is retiring after serving on the board for four years.

Lee said: “Fourteen years ago, when I was looking to join the wine industry, the first piece of advice I got was to take WSET qualifications as soon as I could. Over the years, I saw first-hand that it gives students a strong educational grounding, an enriching learning experience, and a network of friends and industry colleagues from around the world.”

Currently managing director of UK-based importer and distributor, Indigo Wine, Lee has experience across the drinks industry including commercial strategy, operations, sales and education.

Lee became a Master of Wine (MW) in 2018 and prior to that achieved the WSET Level 4 Diploma in Wines.

WSET’s board of trustees is chaired by Simon McMurtrie. Other members of the board are: Lulie Halstead, Dan Jago, Sukhinder Singh, Miles Beale, Jo Thornton and Georgie Bell.

