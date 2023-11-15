The Pinnacle Guide opens applications

The Pinnacle Guide has opened applications for a new recognition system for the best bars in the world, aiming to be a driving force towards a more inclusive drinks industry.

The recognition system will award bars across the world with either a 1, 2, or 3 PIN classification, based on an application process, assessment modules and a series of anonymous reviews, formulated by co-founders Siobhan Payne and Hannah Sharman-Cox (London Cocktail Week co-founders), and Dan Dove (Global Bartending founder).

“Through our PIN rating system, we aim to identify and showcase the most exceptional destinations for drinking cocktails (both alcoholic and non alcoholic). Submissions for The Pinnacle Guide are an opportunity for bars and bartenders to gain widespread recognition and attract a global clientele,” said the founders.

Bars across the seven launch countries of Australia, Dubai, Mexico, Singapore, Spain, the UK and US are invited to submit applications for a chance to be evaluated.

Bars of any size from the UK can now submit their applications through The Pinnacle Guide's website and bars in other countries can register interest in being recognised.

The process considers various factors, from the overall atmosphere to customer satisfaction to sustainability. Assessment modules include front of house, the drinks program, the venue’s look and feel, staff management, operations and community.

The self-nomination process allows a venue to showcase what it is they are most proud of, explaining their systems, methods and behind-the-scenes infrastructure before a series of anonymous in-person reviews.