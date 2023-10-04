Maison Villevert raises funds for Wine to Water

Maison Villevert’s La Quintinye Vermouth Royal and Nouaison Gin, have launched a global fundraising initiative across 20 countries to raise money for non-profit organisation, Wine To Water.

The aim is to mobilise the world of bars and mixology to raise money via tip donations, public donations and auction, to unite the drinks industry and provide clean water to populations that don’t have access.

Founder and CEO of Maison Villevert, Jean-Sébastien Robicquet, said: “Water is an integral part of the life of every single person on the planet and we should be entitled access to clean water and the legacy of pioneer Gary Regan should be upheld and continued.

“These two beliefs combined will bring a powerful message to an industry focused on the importance and perpetuation of water, in its many forms,” added Robicquet.

The idea of this fundraising project was initiated by Robicquet to pay tribute to Gary Regan as a legend in mixology and cocktail culture, who initiated the first #JustOneShift fundraiser to support Wine To Water ten years ago.

The charity project will donate 100% of the proceeds to Wine To Water, founded in 2007 by Doc Hendley, ex-bartender and friend of Regan. The funds raised will be used to implement clean water projects around the world, including digging and repairing wells, supplying areas with filtration systems and storage containers, and educating locals on how to maintain fresh water supplies.

The three streams of fundraising are via trade (global outreach to donate a sum from #JustOneShift during the campaign from the bar industry), consumer (#ICanIDo direct donations to Wine to Water) and via public auction (bid for the original finger-stirred Negroni photo alongside a 10 year anniversary photo and a Gin 1495 set).

The campaign will run until 15 October.