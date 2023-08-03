Takamaka the rum shack

Dubai’s Ergo takes over The Rum Shack with Takamaka

03 August, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Ergo at The Dubai Edition is travelling to Mahé in the Seychelles this August, the island home of Takamaka Rum, for a month-long residency at ‘The Rum Shack’. 

The Ergo team, led by co-owner Jimmy Barrat, will be serving an exclusive menu at the La Plaine St André distillery and visitor centre, spotlighting Takamaka’s range.

“The opportunity to deliver a drink experience at both this heritage site but also one that really focussed on local fresh ingredients and a single spirit was one that we couldn’t pass up,” said Barrat.

“We will be rotating the team through the month, creating daily cocktails but also actively engaging with the local bar scene.” 

Brothers and Takamaka co-founders Bernard and Richard d’Offay will give Ergo full reign of their garden bar, the first in a series of takeovers hosting some of the world’s best bar teams. 

Visitors to La Plaine St André can taste Takamaka rum cocktails alongside its visitor experience, as well as a guided tour of the distillery and access to a museum showcasing the history of Takamaka and the Seychelles.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: rum, island, month, home, ‘the, august, Takamaka, takamaka rum, ergo, shack’, residency, dubai edition, rum shack’, ‘the rum, island home, dubai’s ergo takes, ergo takes over, ‘the rum shack’




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter