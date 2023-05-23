Takamaka Rum launches second batch of Pti Lakaz and Grankaz

Takamaka Rum from the Seychelles has released the second iteration of Pti Lakaz and Grankaz, two of the most popular expressions from its St Andre Series.

Takamaka’s blender Steven Rioux has worked closely with co-founders Bernard and Richard d’Offay to expand the St Andre Series and reimagine the liquids as part of the natural evolution of the collection.

The St Andre Series is made up of four premium expressions: Extra Noir, Zepis Kreol, Pti Lakaz and Grankaz, all of which are designed to celebrate the heritage and Creole traditions of Takamaka’s island home.

The new releases are the first new iterations of the series, which blends its own cane and molasses, pot and column distilled, tropical aged Seychellois and Caribbean aged Bajan Rum.

Pti Lakaz (45.1% abv) blends traditional, pot-distilled Seychellois cane rum, lightly aged in new French oak and ex-ruby port barrels, with a three-year-old pot and column distilled molasses rum aged in first fill ex-bourbon and an eight-year-old ex-bourbon molasses rum from Barbados’ acclaimed Foursquare.

Grankaz (51.6% abv) blends traditional pot-distilled Seychelles cane rum with column and pot-distilled molasses rum, respectively aged four years in medium toast virgin French oak and three years in first-fill ex-bourbon barrels. These are blended with an eight-year-old Bajan Foursquare molasses rum.

The St Andre Series, including second batch expressions, are distributed across Europe via Highball Brands in the UK, La Maison du Whisky in France, Haromex in Germany, The Nectar in Belgium.