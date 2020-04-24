Rum from Isles of Scilly launched

The Strongs spent years enjoying rum on family holidays and decided to have a go at making their own expression. They used a base of Venezuelan molasses and then enlisted the help of The English Spirit Company to help them create the rum.

It is infused with samphire and sea salt foraged by the family on St Martin’s, Isles of Scilly, off the Cornish coast. The rum is then aged in British oak casks to give it a deep golden colour.

“Having spent many years drinking and enjoying rum on family holidays we were inspired by our roots in the Scilly Isles to create a sipping rum that appealed to whisky and gin drinkers,” said Oly Strong. “We tested, tasted and taught ourselves from scratch. We learnt, laughed and laboured to create a product we love. Seeing the global rise of rum sales has encouraged us hugely.”

The Daymark takes its name from the Daymark lighthouse, located at the highest point of St Martin’s. The rum has an rrp of £37 and trade buyers can purchase it directly from the family’s website.