Champagne veteran joins Ferrari Trento

Ferrari Trento has announced that Cyril Brun has joined the Italian sparkling wine brand located in Trentino, Italy, as cellar master.

Brun arrives from Champagne Charles Heidsieck, marking the first time a cellar master, or Chef de Caves, has come from Champagne to join an Italian winery as full-time enologist.

“I am convinced of the quality of Ferrari Trento and of the potential of Trentodoc,” says Brun. “The opportunity to create traditional method sparkling wines from the mountainous terroirs of Trentino is a privilege and an exciting opportunity to apply my knowledge and experience to a new context. First, there will be a phase of understanding the terroir before considering any changes. Winemaking is all about details. We will elevate, step by step, by focusing on the small details.”

Brun succeeds enologist and technical director Ruben Larentis, who joined Ferrari Trento in 1986 and now retires.

Brun joined Champagne Veuve Clicquot as a winemaker in 2000, after many years of working at his family’s estate in Champagne. After 15 years with Veuve Clicquot, where he oversaw the Pinot Noir program and led the Innovation and Development Department, Brun was named Chef de Caves at Charles Heidsieck in 2015.

Brun joins a team of enologists who have been working with Larentis for several years.