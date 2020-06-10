Champagne Gosset launches non-vintage cuvée aged for 12 years

Champagne Gosset has launched a non-vintage cuvee that has benefited from more than 12 years of ageing on the lees.

Gosset Brut 12 Ans de Cave a Minima combines wines from several harvests, but focuses heavily on the highly rated 2006 vintage.

It blends 49% Chardonnay and 51% Pinot Noir to create a complex, gastronomic wine.

Cellar master Odilon de Varine said: “The revelation of great aromatic complexity, with plum, citrus peel, liquorice and peppermint is followed by a lively, ample and long palate. Ginger and candied lemon revive the final note, [creating] a Champagne for true wine and food lovers.”

The Champagne House has released just 12,000 bottles of this limited edition cuvee.

It has already gained UK listings with prestige retailers Fine + Rare, The Whisky Exchange, Planet of the Grapes, Uncorked and Fortnum & Mason, and it has an rrp of £95.