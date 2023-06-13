High Point changes name to Wavelength

High Point, the fermented non-alcoholic aperitif and digestif brand, has changed its name to Wavelength and unveiled a new logo.

The new name reflects the brand’s connection to the coast of Cornwall, England, where its spirits are fermented, infused and blended.

Wavelength’s founder, Eddie Lofthouse, said: “Having Wavelength as our name helps to share our love for Cornwall and its simple pleasures that make life better. Wavelength is the true spirit of Cornwall – a place that means a lot to the team, and where most of us live. The name change better reflects who we are and we look forward to continuing to make our mark in an exciting category.”

The brand refresh marks the next stage in the expansion of Wavelength, which in March announced the appointment of Cask Liquid Marketing as its sales distributor for all UK on- and off-trade sales, and revealed a new team hired to steer the brand’s development.

Created using natural ingredients, Wavelength’s drinks were born after Lofthouse launched Harbour Brewing Co in 2012, as he utilised his brewing expertise for other liquids, including a hard kombucha.

Looking into the science of fermentation, Lofthouse and the Wavelength team eventually turned it into non-alcoholic spirits, including its Ruby Aperitif and Amber Digestif, with the recently redesigned labels reflecting Wavelenght’s roots and fresh approach to the non-alc category.