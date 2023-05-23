Barro Negro Athens launches first Paloma week in Greece

As of Monday (Paloma Day) through to this Sunday 28 May, the venue will run daily events and themed nights calling trade and consumers to embrace the Mexican cocktail that has become an emblematic serve at Barro Negro Athens.

George Kavaklis, co-owner of Barro Negro Athens, said: “Delivering great tequila and mezcal cocktails through entertaining experiences to our guests and bartending community is at the heart of Barro Negro Athens. The Paloma has always been a hero cocktail for us, being an extremely approachable and pleasant serve that helps us introduce drinkers to the world of agave while also embodying the modern Mexican essence we always promote.

“The cocktail has seen a huge surge in popularity globally, and as the first Paloma Embassy, this year, at Barro Negro Athens we wanted to take our passion for the Paloma to the next level and educate and excite even more bartenders and consumers,” Kavaklis added.

From masterclasses on the history of the Paloma, to mezcal and tequila tastings, take-overs with local and international teams such as Coya Dubai, themed nights with ceviche and oysters and parties with DJ sets, Barro Negro Athens’ Paloma Week sets to unite the bar’s mixology and agave expertise with the Greek capital’s cocktail scene.

The event line-up will see daily trade masterclasses and seminars every day at 1pm and guest-shifts and party nights from 9pm.